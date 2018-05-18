Woman’s death ruled an accident

A woman who was discovered dead on the north side of Hancock 215 and east of Hancock 18 in February died of combined drug toxicity, principally fentanyl, according to a corner’s report released on May 11. Her death was ruled an accident.

Danielle Rice, 28, of Findlay, died Feb. 4. According to the corner’s report, her naked body was found Feb. 4 with two garbage bags tied together, one over her head and the other over her feet and tied in the middle.

Her body was identified by tattoos, according to the corner’s report.

Sheriff’s deputies said in February that they suspected Rice was not killed in the area where the body was found, because there were no signs of a struggle in the area.

Her death was initially ruled a homicide.

Sheriff Mike Heldman said Friday that the case had been turned over to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office, though the investigation remains open.

