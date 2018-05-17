Commissioners say they’re committed to flood control transparency, should be held to it

Hancock County Commissioner Tim Bechtol delivered a “position statement” to the commissioner’s office today from a community group that plans to lobby for a more active role in flood-control planning for Findlay.

Bechtol, who has been serving as the commissioners’ contact with the group, said he is willing to answer questions about the statement, and discuss it publicly.

Bechtol made the announcement today during the commissioners’ regular meeting.

On Wednesday, Bechtol, along with Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik and members of Hancock United for a Better Blanchard, or HUBB, and Blanchard River Watershed Solutions, released a “community flood mitigation position statement.”

Blanchard River Watershed Solutions is a group that includes business, government and professionals. Hancock United for a Better Blanchard is a group that includes mainly rural residents, along with Putnam County landowners.

The group said it is attempting to represent the entire community in flood planning. Private meetings have been with governing officials; however, there has been no public discussion of the effort by the commissioners, Findlay City Council or the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, Definace.

Clark Lynn Army, the conservancy district’s general, said today that he just received the statement, too, and has delivered copies to conservancy board members for their review.

Both Bechtol and Commissioner Brian Robertson said the new unified front is a good sign.

In its statement, the group said community acceptance of flood-control plans will require “all constituents to be fairly represented in the development of the mitigation plans.” The group emphasized the need for both “unity and transparency” across all sectors involved

Robertson said now that the group has made a commitment to transparency, they should be held to it.

