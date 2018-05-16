Two injured in East Main Cross Street crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at East Main Cross and East streets at 1:07 p.m. today, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Police said a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, driven by Caitlin Smith, 15, of Findlay, was traveling eastbound on East Main Cross Street when Smith attempted to turn onto the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way bridge. In doing so, the Uplander collided with a westbound 2003 Volkswagen Passat driven by Gretchen Schellenger, 60, of Tiffin.

A passenger in the Uplander, Darcy Smith, 40, of Findlay, was taken by private vehicle to Blanchard Valley Hospital for unknown injuries. Schellenger was taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital for unknown injuries.

Caitlin Smith was cited by Findlay Police for failure to yield from a left turn.

Both cars were damaged; the Uplander was towed from the scene by Dick’s Towing, and the Passat towed from the scene by R&A Towing.

Assisting at the scene was the Findlay Fire Department.

