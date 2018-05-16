MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

State EPA to hold hearing on landfill expansion

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is holding a public information session and hearing on May 29 about a planned expansion of the Hancock County Landfill.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on May 29 in the Lindamood Room of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway.

The proposed expansion of the landfill, if approved, would increase the landfill’s footprint by 56.5 acres. Hancock County owns the landfill at 3763 Hancock County 140, and the county commissioners are applying for the expansion.

The proposed expansion would add more than 6.8 million cubic yards of capacity, increasing the facility’s lifespan to 43 years at current disposal rates. It includes a request for an exemption from a state rule that says the landfills must be less than 200 feet from a stream, lake or wetland. If approved, the landfill would be less than 200 feet from three wetland areas.

Anyone may submit comments and/or request to be on a mailing list to receive notice regarding further action on the expansion application by writing to: Ohio EPA, Division of Materials and Waste Management, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216, attention Brian Dearth, or email epa.dmwmcomments@epa.ohio.gov. The public comment period ends on June 5.

The draft permit is also available for review online.

