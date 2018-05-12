Fire destroys outbuilding, damages home in Putnam County

A fire destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a residence and a garage at 4081 Road 24 in Continental at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured.

The outbuilding is described as a medium sized shop, which was fully engulfed as emergency personnel arrived on scene. The residence had only minor damage, but the garage sustained major damage, according to the office.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted to further investigate the cause.

Continental Fire Department, Kalida Fire Department, Oakwood Fire Department, Ottoville Fire Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental and Putnam County EMS and the Putnam County chapter of the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.

