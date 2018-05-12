MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fire destroys outbuilding, damages home in Putnam County

Posted On Sat. May 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

A fire destroyed an outbuilding  and damaged a residence and a garage at 4081 Road 24 in Continental at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured.

The outbuilding is described as a medium sized shop, which was fully engulfed as emergency personnel arrived on scene. The residence had only minor damage, but the garage sustained major damage, according to the office.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted to further investigate the cause.

Continental Fire Department, Kalida Fire Department, Oakwood Fire Department, Ottoville Fire Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental and Putnam County EMS and the Putnam County chapter of the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Teen driver charged in fatal Ohio prom night car crash

Posted On10 May 2018

South Dakota drug prices ballot measure won't be rewritten

Posted On10 May 2018

Audit: Online school inflated time students spent learning

Posted On10 May 2018

Petal power: Group works to preserve wild Louisiana irises

Posted On10 May 2018

Ex-North Korean captive from Ohio reacts to detainee release

Posted On10 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Prep softball statistics

Prep SOFTBALL Area Batting Leaders G AB R H Avg. Macey Malagon, H-Loudon 14 48 24 31 .646 Brook Breidenbach, H-L 22 70 44 40 .571 Hannah
Posted On 12 May 2018
Off

Prep baseball statistics

PREP BASEBALL Area Batting Leaders G AB R H Avg. Zach Kreais, H-Loudon 20 75 31 38 .507 Saige Warren, Van Buren 21 82 31 34 .415 Angel Garcia,
Posted On 12 May 2018
Off

Track and field honor roll

Boys Track Shot Put “1. Stover, Tiffin Calvert 48-5 “2. Hill, Arcadia 48-1 1/2 “3. Schlaeppi, Van Buren 45-8 “4.
Posted On 12 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company