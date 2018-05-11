Former Bluffton doctor faces jail time, sex offender status

LIMA – Former Bluffton doctor James Gideon was sentenced Friday morning to 180 days in jail and a $500 fine after last month’s conviction of three counts of sexual imposition, all misdemeanors. He must also register as a Tier I sex offender, the least severe status.

Gideon’s lawyer, Dennis C. Belli, has filed a notice of appeal. Gideon’s sentence will be deferred until the appeal is complete.

Gideon was initially accused by several women in Lima Municipal Court of sexually molesting them while the women were patients at his doctor’s office in Bluffton, Northwest Ohio Rheumatology. A jury convicted Gideon on three of those counts last month.

Gideon spoke at his sentencing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain and anger I have heard expressed,” Gideon said.

He added, “I’ve committed my life to medicine. I’ve committed everything I’ve got.”

One of the women Gideon was convicted of molesting said at his sentencing that she was saddened to hear Gideon felt he had been abused and humiliated.

“Every doctor I see now I have to sit and shake and have panic attacks because I no longer trust people who say they are there to help me,” the woman said.

A second woman told the judge overseeing the case that Gideon had abused her for over a year and used her past to manipulate her. It was not a small term of time as the defendant had claimed at his trial, the woman said.

Gideon said during his trial that he was ill and tired during March, May and June 2017, when most of the incidents occurred, and may not have taken proper precautions because of illness.

Lima Municipal Court Judge Tammie K. Hursh said she had seen a pattern of behavior from Gideon showed he was reckless in his behavior, noting Gideon did not use gloves or have another person in the room when asking patients to disrobe. She added Gideon’s account that the incidents occured as an accident did not make sense.

“I simply do not believe that you understand the gravity of these offenses,” Hursh said, before sentencing him to the maximum sentence allowed under Ohio law.

Gideon’s medical license has been suspended, according to the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Several civil cases concerning malpractice are pending against Gideon in Allen County.

Comments

comments