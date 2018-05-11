Findlay businessman buys Red Hawk Run

Red Hawk Run Golf Club, two miles east of Findlay on U.S. 224, has been purchased by Findlay businessman Nick Reinhart for nearly $1 million, Reinhart said Friday.

“It’s a championship course and our goal is to get it to championship course levels,” Reinhart said.

Reinhart bought the 222-acre property from Cook Golf, of the Columbus area, he said.

Reinhart plans to turn things around at Red Hawk and “take it to the next level” soon.

“We will be making a substantial investment in new equipment” to improve the greens, fairways, irrigation and other aspects of the course, he said.

Managing partner of the course will be Joe Klein, former director of club operations at Findlay Country Club.

“Course conditions obviously is a big deal. We hired a great superintendent. We’re going to upgrade the greens equipment, hopefully the cart fleet, improve the atmosphere and the ambience out there a little bit and try to turn it into a little more of a destination facility, like what it should be, because it really is a championship style course,” Klein said. “It just needs a little TLC.”

Reinhart said he bought the golf course because he likes “community projects.”

“We want to bring in people from the outside and show them what Findlay’s all about,” he said.

