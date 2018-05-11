DeWine files lawsuit against company that handled Van Buren’s D.C. tour

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Discovery Tours, a company that promised Van Buren Local Schools a tour of Washington, D.C. and canceled the trip after declaring bankruptcy.

A press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the office had gotten over 700 complaints about the company. Most of the complaints were from parents who said they had paid the company for a school trip before the company canceled.

The press release further stated that an investigation from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section found the company continued to accept money from schools and parents when the company either did know or should have known it could not deliver on promises.

Van Buren schools voted Tuesday to pay up to $30,000 to salvage the eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C. after the tour company declared bankruptcy.

DeWine is also the Republican nominee for Ohio governor.

A complaint form is available online at: www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Files/Briefing-Room/News-Releases/Consumer-Protection/Discovery-Tours-Complaint-Form.aspx.

Comments

comments