Findlay teen injured when struck by car

Posted On Thu. May 10th, 2018
A 15-year-old Findlay girl was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital after she was struck by a car pulling out of a Tiffin Avenue driveway Thursday afternoon, according to Findlay police.
Police reported that Linda Dye, 53, of Fostoria, was attempting to pull out from the driveway in the 1300 block of Tiffin Avenue at 3:38 p.m. in her 2012 Chevy Malibu when she struck the teen, who was walking on the sidewalk.
The girl was taken to the hospital by Hanco EMS, police reported.
Dye was cited for violation of duties required at a sidewalk, according to police.

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
