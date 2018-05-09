MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Harshfield qualifies for November ballot as Democratic candidate

Posted On Wed. May 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Mary Harshfield, of Findlay, who was a write-in candidate in the Democratic primary for the 83rd District of the Ohio House, received enough votes Tuesday to qualify for her name to appear on the November ballot as a candidate.

Harshfield had to receive at least 50 write-in votes in the primary for her name to appear on the ballot.

The Hancock County Board of Elections said Wednesday that Harshfield received 211 write-in votes in Hancock County and 64 votes in Hardin County. Vote totals will remain unofficial until the election boards conduct their official canvas of the results later this month. The 83rd House also includes Logan County, however, write-in vote totals in that county could not be verified on Wednesday.

Harshfield, 72, of 2126 Stonecliff Drive, is a retired French and English high school teacher. She ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2015 and for the 83rd District seat in the Ohio House in 2016.

Harshfield will face Republican Jon Cross of Kenton in the general election.

Cross won his party’s nomination on Tuesday, defeating Findlay’s Cheryl Buckland with 58.68 percent of the vote.

Cross, 39, is the president, chief executive officer and economic development director of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance, Kenton.

