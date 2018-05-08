MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woman’s death ruled as accidental drowning

Posted On Tue. May 8th, 2018
Accidental drowning has been ruled as the cause of death of the woman whose body was found Monday in a submerged car in a pond at Owens Community College, according to Hancock County Coroner Dr. Mark Fox.

Fox said his office can’t yet confirm the identity of the body found in the car. However, he said he is 90 percent sure that the body is that of Charlene Robinson, a Clyde woman who has been missing since April 3.

A family member of the woman has posted messages on Facebook indicating the deceased woman is Charlene Robinson.

The license plate on the car pulled from the pond matched that of a 1998 Ford Contour owned by Robinson, Findlay police reported.

The car is believed to have been in the pond for a considerable period of time, according to police.

Fox said dental records are headed to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for further study.

