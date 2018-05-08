2018 PRIMARY ELECTION: Sprague wins GOP state treasurer nom; Issue 1 passes

State Rep. Robert Sprague, R-Findlay, will be the Republican nominee for Ohio Treasurer of State, leading Sandra O’Brien in today’s primary election.

With more than 81 percent of the vote in, Sprague has a 90,000 vote lead over O’Brien, 355,689 to 267,352.

Sprague will meet Rob Richardson, former chair of the University of Cincinnati’s board of trustees, in November’s general election. The winner will succeed Josh Mandel as state treasurer.

Meanwhile, in other races:

Ohio 1st Senate District

State Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, held off challenges from Craig Kupferberg and Bob Barker Jr. to win the Republican nomination for his Ohio 1st Senate District seat, even though Kupferberg won the vote in Hancock County.

Kupferberg had 3,507 votes in Hancock County, compared to McColley’s 3,113 votes and Barker’s 1,320 votes.

McColley will face Democratic Party nominee Adam Papin, of Bryan, in November’s general election.

4th and 5th Congressional Districts

U.S. Reps. Bob Latta and Jim Jordan both won Republican nominations for their respective 5th and 4th Congressional District seats in November’s general election.

Latta will compete against Democratic Party nominee Michael Galbraith, while Jordan will face Democratic nominee Janet Garrett.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, bolstered by the backing of President Donald Trump, won Tuesday’s Republican primary to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio this fall.

Renacci, 59, is in his fourth term in Congress and is a longtime businessman and former mayor of Wadsworth. He left the governor’s race to campaign for Senate and emerged victorious in a five-way contest.

Also in the race were Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons, Marysville small-business owner Melissa Ackison, Cincinnati-area financial management company founder Daniel Kiley and retired public administrator Don Elijah Eckhart, of Galloway.

Gibbons won the Hancock County primary vote, receiving 2,936 votes to Renacci’s 2,624 votes. No other candidate received more than 1,300 votes.

State Issue 1

Ohio voters have overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that will change the way the battleground state draws congressional districts.

Issue 1 on state ballots Tuesday had support from both Democrats and Republicans and faced virtually no organized opposition.

The proposal was modeled after new map-making rules for Ohio legislative districts that voters strongly supported in 2016.

The latest proposal aims to curb gerrymandering, the partisan manipulation of political boundaries that’s seen as a cause of partisanship, gridlock and incivility in Washington.

The amendment limits how counties are split into multiple districts and requires more support from the minority party to put a 10-year map in place.

If lawmakers can’t agree, an existing bipartisan commission will take over. If that fails, the majority party can pass a shorter-term map.

