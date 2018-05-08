MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2018 PRIMARY ELECTION: Fire levies pass

Posted On Tue. May 8th, 2018
Fire protection levies were approved Tuesday in two Hancock County fire districts, according to unofficial numbers from the Hancock County Board of Elections.

The new Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District won voter approval of a 1.5-mill levy for five years for fire protection services in Union and Van Buren townships. The levy was adopted, 380 for and 205 against.

The fire district includes Rawson, Mount Cory and Jenera fire departments.

According to the joint fire district board, the Union Township trustees and Rawson village officials have agreed that they will halt their current fire levies once collection of the new levy begins.

In another election outcome Tuesday, Washington Township voters approved the renewal of a 1-mill, five-year tax for fire protection by 226 tallies for and 78 against.

Funds will be used to replace a pumper truck and for general operating expenses.

Absentee ballots were included in these vote results.

