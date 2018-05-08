2018 PRIMARY ELECTION: Cross holds lead in 83rd District Republican race

With 28.3 percent of precincts in, Jon Cross has the lead over Cheryl Buckland the hotly contested Ohio 83rd House District Republican primary.

Cross, of Kenton, has 3,059 votes, while Buckland, of Findlay, has 2,600 votes.

The primary contest has been heated, with several negative ads being run against both candidates. The winner will move on to November’s election to replace outgoing State Rep. Robert Sprague, R-Findlay, who is term-limited and running for state treasurer.

