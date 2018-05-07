Body found in car pulled from Owens pond

Findlay police discovered a dead woman in a car that was pulled from a pond Monday at Owens Community College, on the north side of Findlay.

The license plate on the car matched that of a 1998 Ford Contour owned by Charlene Robinson, 70, of Clyde, who had not been seen since April 3.

Police and fire units responded to Owens, 3200 Bright Road, late Monday morning after someone mowing grass near the pond reported seeing what appeared to be a vehicle submerged in the water.

The body was discovered after the car was pulled from the water by the Findlay Fire Department and Mac and Bob’s Towing, shortly after noon.

Police said the vehicle appeared to have been accidentally driven into the large pond, which is just northeast of the college. The car is believed to have been in the pond for a considerable period of time.

The body could not be immediately identified. An autopsy will be conducted at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

