Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster closed after crash

Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster, “Steel Vengeance,” has closed following an accident on the ride, according to a Cedar Point spokesman.

In an emailed statement, the spokesman said: “At approximately 1:30 p.m., a Steel Vengeance train returning to the station lightly bumped a parked train in the loading station. There were guests on both trains. Four guests requested a review at the ride by the park’s First Aid team and went back into the park. All other guests left the ride and continued their visit.

“Steel Vengeance is currently closed while the incident is under review. There is no further information at this time.”

