MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster closed after crash

Posted On Sat. May 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster, “Steel Vengeance,” has closed following an accident on the ride, according to a Cedar Point spokesman.

In an emailed statement, the spokesman said: “At approximately 1:30 p.m., a Steel Vengeance train returning to the station lightly bumped a parked train in the loading station. There were guests on both trains. Four guests requested a review at the ride by the park’s First Aid team and went back into the park. All other guests left the ride and continued their visit.

“Steel Vengeance is currently closed while the incident is under review. There is no further information at this time.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Forward step: LeBron, Cavs pushed to limit but not done yet

Posted On30 Apr 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 23 9 .719 — New York 22 10 .688 1 Toronto 18 15 .545 5½ Tampa Bay 14
Posted On 05 May 2018
Off

Prep track: Two Fostoria High relays finish 2nd

SANDUSKY — Fostoria’s Macey Sheets, Haili O’Neal, Bathsheba Smith and Dashani Taylor placed second in two relays in leading the
Posted On 05 May 2018
Off

Prep sports: Elmwood’s boys second in own Ramsey Invitational

BLOOMDALE — Upper Sandusky’s girls track and field team only won three events but still cruised to the team title at the Elmwood John
Posted On 05 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company