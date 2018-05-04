MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Snodgrass tabbed as new OHSAA executive director

Posted On Fri. May 4th, 2018
COLUMBUS — A familiar face will be the newest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s executive director.
The OHSAA has picked former Findlay High School athletic director and basketball coach Jerry Snodgrass to become its new executive director on Friday.

Snodgrass will take over for Daniel Ross, who will retire on Sept. 15 after 14 years in charge of the organization that oversees athletics for the Ohio’s 823 high schools and their middle schools and has an annual budget of more than $19 million.
Snodgrass, an Upper Sandusky native, was a 31-year veteran in education as a teacher, coach and administrator prior to joining the Ohio High School Athletic Association in 2008. An assistant OHSAA Commissioner, Snodgrass serves as the OHSAA administrator for boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball in 2016. He also serves a major role as the OHSAA’s main liaison with athletic administrators across the state.
Snodgrass began his career in 1977 as teacher and coach in the Defiance City Schools, coaching baseball, basketball and football. He moved on to teach and become the head boys basketball coach at Ridgedale High School between 1980 and 1982 before serving as a teacher and middle school athletic director in the Bryan City Schools during the 1982-83 school year.
Hired by the Findlay City Schools in 1983 to teach physical sciences, Jerry also served as an assistant boys varsity basketball coach at Findlay High School until 1991, when he was promoted to the schools’ head boys’ basketball coach, continuing in that role through the 1998-99 season. Overall, he spent 25 years at Findlay, the last 16 as the school’s athletic director.
A 1973 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, Snodgrass earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1977 and a master’s degree at the University of Dayton in 1989.
