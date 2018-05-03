Jordan interested in being House speaker

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is interested in becoming the next U.S. House speaker. But more pressing is keeping the House Republican majority during the midterm congressional elections in November, he said Thursday.

“If we don’t, there may not be a race for speaker. (There) may be a race for minority leader,” said Jordan, who represents the 4th Congressional District, which includes Seneca and Allen counties. “So I think that’s what’s most important.”

Historically, the party of the incumbent president tends to lose congressional seats during midterm elections. Congressional Republicans undercut themselves by approving a “terrible” big spending bill in March, Jordan said.

“We better get refocused,” he said during a meeting with editors and reporters from The Courier and WFIN.

But since current House Speaker Paul Ryan only plans to finish the year, speculation is buzzing about which Republican would succeed him. Some are quietly positioning themselves to make a move. One of them is Jordan, who was cautious in discussing that on Thursday.

“If and when there is a race, I’m interested. We’ll look at that. We’ll look at it real close,” said Jordan, R-Urbana. “I’ve been getting some good feedback from a number of my colleagues.”

