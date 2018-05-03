2 injured in Bright Road collision

Two people were injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on Bright Road at Production Drive, the Findlay Police Department reported.

James Simon, 20, of Walbridge, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 southbound on Bright around 5:27 p.m. when it struck the rear of a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander van waiting at a red light, police said.

The Uplander’s driver, Lisa Haley, 48, of Fostoria, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with neck pain, as was one of her juvenile passengers.

Haley’s four other passengers, Jacob Haley, 38, of Fostoria; Shirley Hosler, 55, of Fostoria; Charlotte Dargavell, of Nicholasville, Kentucky; and a juvenile were also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Damage to the van required its passengers to be extricated.

Simon was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation, police said.

Hanco Ambulance, Findlay Fire Department, and Mac & Bob’s Towing assisted at the accident scene.

