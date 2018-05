Warm, dry, and windy weather might feel great for those outside today, but it also poses a serious fire risk, prompting a red flag warning from the National Weather Service for parts of northwestern Ohio.

A red flag warning is in effect for all of northwestern Ohio from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. The warning means that conditions are favorable for extremely dangerous fire behavior, and that any outdoor burning today is not recommended.

