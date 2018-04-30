UPDATED: Marathon’s first-quarter profit rises

Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s energy logistics and natural gas processing subsidiary, MPLX, drove Marathon’s profit increase in the January-March quarter, the company reported Monday. Earnings rose 23 percent from last year’s first quarter to $37 million, equal to 8 cents per share.

Sales rose nearly 16 percent from a year ago to $18.7 billion.

“So far in 2018, we have accomplished many significant milestones,” said Gary Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer. “We successfully completed a major turnaround at our Galveston Bay refinery, organically grew our midstream footprint in the Northeast and Permian, announced a definitive agreement to acquire store locations that will expand Speedway into key growth markets, and returned over $1.5 billion of capital to our shareholders,” including $1.33 billion in share repurchases.

It was the logistics and natural gas processing segment, mainly MPLX, that boosted Marathon Petroleum. Operating profit from that segment rose 83 percent to $567 million in the January-March quarter.

MPLX charges fees for its logistics, storage and other services, so its revenue is somewhat removed from the fluctuating commodities markets.

Marathon’s refining operations lost $133 million last quarter as the profit margin on refining crude oil into fuels fell nearly 9 percent from a year earlier.

Speedway’s operating profit dropped nearly 30 percent to $95 million. Marathon cited multiple reasons for the decline. Operating expenses were higher for labor costs and depreciation charges. The depreciation charges resulted from an upgrade of dispenser technology, to provide marketing earnings enhancements and strengthen customer bank card security.

Also, multiple storms in the Northeast and Midwest resulted in reduced traffic at Speedway stores.

In addition, Speedway’s margin on fuels slipped to 15.61 cents per gallon from 15.66 cents per gallon a year earlier.

