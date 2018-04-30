MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Elevated fire weather risk forecast for Tuesday

Posted On Mon. Apr 30th, 2018
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued an outlook indicating an elevated fire weather risk on Tuesday for all of northwestern Ohio, as well as large parts of Indiana and Michigan.

An elevated fire weather risk means that there is a greater than normal chance of conditions that could cause fires to start or spread. Burning is not recommended. It is the lowest of three risk levels the weather service can issue forecasts on.

Low humidity levels, warm weather and windy conditions are expected Tuesday, ahead of thunderstorms and rain in the latter half of the week.

