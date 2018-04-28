MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

One person injured in early morning crash

Posted On Sat. Apr 28th, 2018
One person was injured in a 2 a.m. crash in Wyandot County after the driver fell asleep and hit a guardrail on the side of the road.

Tracilla Ann Robb, 31, of Pontiac, Michigan, was driving a white Ford F150 south on Ohio 15 in Ridge Township early Saturday morning. She fell asleep, went off the road and hit a guard rail about 50 feet south of Township Highway 21, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

Carey EMS assisted at the scene. It was not specified in the report what hospital she was taken to.

Robb was cited for failure to control.

 

