Wood County and Forest 911, administrative land lines down
A cut fiber optic line owned by Frontier Communications has caused outages for 911 land lines and local administrative offices across northwestern Ohio, with Wood County and the village of Forest among those affected.
Until further notice, officials in the affected areas say callers should use cell phones to contact 911 or their local administration.
Repairs are currently underway, but no time table for restoration of service has been given.