Sprague far outspends O’Brien in state treasurer race
The vast majority of the campaign money in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer is going to Findlay’s Robert Sprague.
After spending $428,288 since January, Sprague’s campaign warchest still had $208,483 on Thursday, with primary election day less than two weeks away.
His Republican opponent, Sandra O’Brien, has spent $16,365 since January, leaving her campaign with a balance of $1,504 earlier this week. Thursday was the deadline for the candidates to file campaign finance reports with the state.
The winner in the May 8 primary will face the Democratic nominee — Neil Patel or Rob Richardson — in the November general election. Bad news for the GOP: Richardson’s campaign is well-heeled. He has a warchest of $569,126.
Sprague’s campaign received $117,977 in donations in recent months. He got $12,707 from Karen Buchwald Wright, chief executive officer of Ariel Corp. of Mount Vernon; $10,000 from Tim Brim of Brim’s Imports, Kenton; $7,000 from Bricker & Eckler law firm, Columbus; and $6,000 from the Hancock County GOP.
Sprague received $5,000 from the campaign committee of Republican Keith Faber, who is running for state auditor. Faber, of Celina, currently is a state representative and former Senate president.
