Fostorian gets 33 years for fatal drug deal

TIFFIN — A Fostoria man was sentenced to 33 years in prison on Thursday after a Seneca County jury convicted him of supplying the drugs that killed a Findlay man in 2016.

Tyree L. Carpenter, 36, was found guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; two counts of corrupting another with drugs, both second-degree felonies; one count of trafficking in heroin, a third-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of trafficking in cocaine, all fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of possession of heroin, two counts of possessing criminal tools and one count each of possession of cocaine and trafficking in heroin, all fifth-degree felonies, according to a bailiff at Seneca County Common Pleas Court, Tiffin.

Judge Michael P. Kelbley sentenced the defendant to 30 years in prison, to be served in addition to 36 months for another drug case, for a total of 33 years, the court official said.

Carpenter was accused of supplying the drugs on which Steffen Yarris, 31, of Findlay and formerly of Fostoria, overdosed and died in 2016.

Yarris overdosed in a restroom at Arby’s, 301 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, according to Stephanie Kiser, assistant Seneca County prosecutor.

During Carpenter’s trial, the victim’s mother, Mary Jane Yarris, testified she dropped her son off in front of Carpenter’s Fostoria residence, and then took him straight to Arby’s.

