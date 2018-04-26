MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Commissioner Bechtol outspending challenger Craun

Posted On Thu. Apr 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Incumbent Republican Tim Bechtol is outspending challenger Paul Craun in the Republican primary contest for Hancock County commissioner, pre-election campaign finance reports show.
The deadline to file the reports with the Hancock County Board of Elections was Thursday.
A campaign committee called “Team to Retain Commissioner Bechtol” brought about $688 forward from the last report, and listed $2,250 in contributions, plus a $5,000 loan from Bechtol to the campaign, for a total of about $7,938.
Campaign expenses were about $4,375, leaving a balance of about $3,563. The committee listed outstanding loans of $7,000.
“Friends of Paul Craun,” the committee working to get Craun the Republican Party nomination on May 8, listed contributions of $6,855, about $3,029 in campaign expenses, and a balance of about $3,826 as of this week.

Courier reporter Jim Maurer will have more on Friday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1 Final stats

NBA Playoffs Video | Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 GAME 1 RECAP

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 19 5 .792 — New York 15 9 .625 4 Toronto 14 10 .583 5 Tampa Bay 9 13
Posted On 26 Apr 2018
Off

Prep Roundup: Fremont Ross downs Redmen 6-2

Garrett Schneider had a triple among his three hits and drove in two runs to pace Fremont Ross to a 6-2 victory over Fostoria High School on
Posted On 26 Apr 2018
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 18 5 .783 — New York 14 9 .609 4 Toronto 14 9 .609 4 Tampa Bay 9 13
Posted On 25 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company