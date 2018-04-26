Commissioner Bechtol outspending challenger Craun

Incumbent Republican Tim Bechtol is outspending challenger Paul Craun in the Republican primary contest for Hancock County commissioner, pre-election campaign finance reports show.

The deadline to file the reports with the Hancock County Board of Elections was Thursday.

A campaign committee called “Team to Retain Commissioner Bechtol” brought about $688 forward from the last report, and listed $2,250 in contributions, plus a $5,000 loan from Bechtol to the campaign, for a total of about $7,938.

Campaign expenses were about $4,375, leaving a balance of about $3,563. The committee listed outstanding loans of $7,000.

“Friends of Paul Craun,” the committee working to get Craun the Republican Party nomination on May 8, listed contributions of $6,855, about $3,029 in campaign expenses, and a balance of about $3,826 as of this week.

Courier reporter Jim Maurer will have more on Friday.

Comments

comments