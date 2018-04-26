MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Campaign for Job and Family Services levy spends $11,900 so far

Posted On Thu. Apr 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

The committee campaigning for passage of a 1.2-mill, 10-year property tax for the Hancock County Department of Job and Family Services raised more than $18,400 and has spent nearly $11,900 so far, the organization’s pre-election campaign finance report shows.
Candidates and campaign committees that spend or receive more than $1,000 were required to file pre-election finance reports by Thursday with the Hancock County Board of Elections.
A post-election finance report is due June 15.
If approved by voters, the levy would generate $2.31 million annually and help fund children protective services, adult protective services, and child care that is overseen by the county department. The owner of a property with an appraised value (market value) of $100,000 would pay $42 annually for the levy.
The Hancock County Committee for the Protection of Children and Families filed a pre-election report listing $18,490 in contributions, about $11,875 in expenditures, a balance of about $6,615 and in-kind contributions of about $503.
Donors included One Energy Enterprises, Findlay, which gave $10,000. Alvada Construction Co. of Alvada gave $1,000.

Courier reporter Jim Maurer will have more on Friday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1 Final stats

NBA Playoffs Video | Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 GAME 1 RECAP

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 18 5 .783 — New York 14 9 .609 4 Toronto 14 9 .609 4 Tampa Bay 9 13
Posted On 25 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Genoa rallies to knock off Elmwood in NBC contest

GENOA — Elmwood scored two runs in the third to take the lead, but Genoa answered over the next three frames in edging the Royals 3-2 in a
Posted On 25 Apr 2018
Off

Prep softball: Lady Red blanked by Otsego’s Spurlock

Otsego hung a 10-spot on Fostoria High School in the first inning and went on to record an 18-0 victory on Wednesday in Northern Buckeye
Posted On 25 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company