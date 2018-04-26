Campaign for Job and Family Services levy spends $11,900 so far

The committee campaigning for passage of a 1.2-mill, 10-year property tax for the Hancock County Department of Job and Family Services raised more than $18,400 and has spent nearly $11,900 so far, the organization’s pre-election campaign finance report shows.

Candidates and campaign committees that spend or receive more than $1,000 were required to file pre-election finance reports by Thursday with the Hancock County Board of Elections.

A post-election finance report is due June 15.

If approved by voters, the levy would generate $2.31 million annually and help fund children protective services, adult protective services, and child care that is overseen by the county department. The owner of a property with an appraised value (market value) of $100,000 would pay $42 annually for the levy.

The Hancock County Committee for the Protection of Children and Families filed a pre-election report listing $18,490 in contributions, about $11,875 in expenditures, a balance of about $6,615 and in-kind contributions of about $503.

Donors included One Energy Enterprises, Findlay, which gave $10,000. Alvada Construction Co. of Alvada gave $1,000.

Courier reporter Jim Maurer will have more on Friday.

