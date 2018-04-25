Detroit residents protest Marathon refinery pollution during shareholder meeting

Several Detroit residents traveled to Findlay by bus Wednesday to ask Marathon Petroleum Corporation shareholders to put pressure on executives to buy their homes in the 48217 Zip code in Detroit, which is close to a Marathon refinery off I-75.

Erik Shelley, communications coordinator at Michigan United, a Michigan social justice organization, said the residents of the zip code wanted Marathon Petroleum Corporation, who owns a refinery close to their homes, to buy out their homes.

Emma Lockridge, an advocate for the group, spoke at the shareholder’s meeting on Wednesday, a spokesman for Marathon confirmed.

Lockridge said she felt “encouraged for the first time in many years” after the meeting.

“Mr. (Gary R.) Heminger (Marathon Petroleum Corporation CEO) was very graceful and very nice,” Lockridge said.

She said she hoped she would be able to get another meeting with executives and possibly have members come to the area to see the situation for themselves.

Several protesters described family members whom they said died of complications from pollution from the Marathon refinery.

One protester, John Atkins, described the complaints his 11-year-old grandson had about the air, which he said smelled.

Marathon bought hundreds of homes in Oakwood Heights in 2012, according to a Marathon press release from 2012. Residents who live close by in Boynton said they wanted the offer extended to their neighborhood, which is further from the refinery than Oakwood Heights.

Marathon spokesman Jamal T. Kheiry said in an email that Marathon had offered a buyout program to residents of the Oakwood Heights neighborhood because it was directly adjacent to Marathon’s Detroit refinery’s property, and an expansion program, which concluded in 2012, moved the refinery’s footprint closer to the Oakwood Heights neighborhood.

Boynton, which Kheiry said is on the other side of I-75 from the refinery, was not offered a buyout program because it was included in the Detroit Neighborhood Stabilization Program 2, while the Oakwood Heights neighborhood was not eligible for that program.

Kheiry said Marathon Petroleum Company’s Detroit refinery had reduced its emissions by 76 percent between 1999 and 2016. He added that the facility comprises three percent of the EPA-defined criteria air pollutants in the area, and sent a graph via email that showed most pollutants in the area came from steel industry and power generation.

University of Michigan researchers have labeled ZIP code 48217, which includes the area around the plant, the state’s most polluted, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Comments

comments