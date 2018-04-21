MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jurors enter deliberation in trial of Bluffton doctor

Posted On Sat. Apr 21st, 2018
By :
BY EILEEN MCCLORY
STAFF WRITER

Jurors entered deliberation at 11:35 a.m. in the case of a former Bluffton doctor accused of sexually assaulting several women at his practice.

The defendant, James Gideon, is accused of five counts of sexual imposition. The trial began Wednesday.

Assistant Lima City Prosecutor Philip Germann listed the complaints and testimony of the five women who said Gideon had sexually assaulted them. The women accused Gideon of touching their breasts, genitals and anus. One woman said she passed out during her appointment and woke to Gideon kissing her shoulder and rubbing her nipple.

Defense counsel Dennis Belli argued in his own closing arguments that the women’s testimony was mostly uncorroborated. He questioned the credibility of several of the patients, noting one woman had mixed up the dates of her appointment with the doctor.

He also suggested two of the women, who were friends, may have made up the story between them, and that the woman who passed out may have simply fell asleep and was dreaming.

“This case and your verdict is the most important thing in my client’s life,” Belli told the jurors.

Gideon shook his head several times while prosecutors argued for his guilt. The female patients, who were allowed in the courtroom for closing arguments, appeared upset at several times during the defense’s arguments, especially as their credibility was questioned.

