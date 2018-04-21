Findlay woman hurt in Tiffin Avenue crash

Posted On Sat. Apr 21st, 2018
A Findlay woman was injured after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Tiffin and McManness streets this afternoon, the Findlay Police Department reported.

Around 2:43 p.m., Alyssa Baldridge, 20, was driving a 2016 Ford van eastbound on Tiffin Avenue and entered the left-turn lane to head north on McManness Avenue.

While turning, the van struck the rear of a 2008 Ford pickup heading westbound on Tiffin through the McManness intersection, police said.

Baldridge was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries and was cited for failure to yield at a left turn, police reported.

The pickup’s driver, Keith Fletcher, 41, of Carey, was not injured.

 

