Numerous arrests made in Seneca County drug investigations

A total of 26 people have been charged, and many of those people arrested today, as part of investigations by Seneca County METRICH, according to a press release from the Tiffin Police Department.

The investigations were presented this week to a Seneca County grand jury, with 76 charges issued by the grand jury.

Officers from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin and Fostoria police departments, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Narcotics Division assisted METRICH with the arrests.

Arrested were:

Anna Angel, 35, of Tiffin: two counts of trafficking in cocaine

Donald L. Angel Jr., 36, of Tiffin: one count of trafficking in cocaine

Kimberly A. Kistler, 45, of Tiffin: three counts of trafficking in crack cocaine, one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools

Daniel J. Faust, 24, of Tiffin: three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs

Dominic T. Hitchcock, 23, of Tiffin: 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

Antwantonyo R. Waites, 33, of Toledo: one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of criminal tools, and endangering children

Krista Jackson, 40, of Fostoria: two counts of permitting drug abuse

Brian Martin, 43, of Fremont: two counts of possession of criminal tools, one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine

Michael S. Delarosa, 31, of Fostoria: two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession, and one count of possession of drugs

Steven P. Mason, 34, of Fostoria: one count each of trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine

Hanna M. Bicknell, 25, of Fostoria: one count of trafficking in heroin

Tommy C. Halcomb Jr., 29, of Tiffin: three counts of trafficking in heroin, one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

Leticia N. Lopez, 29, of Tiffin: one count of aggravated trafficking in heroin

Tommy L. Hronek, 26, of Tiffin: two counts of trafficking in cocaine

Michael W. Conley, 41, of Crestline: two counts of trafficking in heroin

The remaining 11 people yet to be named and arrested are at large and being considered as fugitives from justice, according to police.

