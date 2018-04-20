MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Numerous arrests made in Seneca County drug investigations

Posted On Fri. Apr 20th, 2018
A total of 26 people have been charged, and many of those people arrested today, as part of investigations by Seneca County METRICH, according to a press release from the Tiffin Police Department.

The investigations were presented this week to a Seneca County grand jury, with 76 charges issued by the grand jury.

Officers from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin and Fostoria police departments, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Narcotics Division assisted METRICH with the arrests.

Arrested were:

  • Anna Angel, 35, of Tiffin: two counts of trafficking in cocaine
  • Donald L. Angel Jr., 36, of Tiffin: one count of trafficking in cocaine
  • Kimberly A. Kistler, 45, of Tiffin: three counts of trafficking in crack cocaine, one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools
  • Daniel J. Faust, 24, of Tiffin: three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs
  • Dominic T. Hitchcock, 23, of Tiffin: 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs
  • Antwantonyo R. Waites, 33, of Toledo: one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of criminal tools, and endangering children
  • Krista Jackson, 40, of Fostoria: two counts of permitting drug abuse
  • Brian Martin, 43, of Fremont: two counts of possession of criminal tools, one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine
  • Michael S. Delarosa, 31, of Fostoria: two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession, and one count of possession of drugs
  • Steven P. Mason, 34, of Fostoria: one count each of trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine
  • Hanna M. Bicknell, 25, of Fostoria: one count of trafficking in heroin
  • Tommy C. Halcomb Jr., 29, of Tiffin: three counts of trafficking in heroin, one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs
  • Leticia N. Lopez, 29, of Tiffin: one count of aggravated trafficking in heroin
  • Tommy L. Hronek, 26, of Tiffin: two counts of trafficking in cocaine
  • Michael W. Conley, 41, of Crestline: two counts of trafficking in heroin

The remaining 11 people yet to be named and arrested are at large and being considered as fugitives from justice, according to police.

