North Baltimore, Fostoria drivers hurt in crash

VAN BUREN — Drivers from North Baltimore and Fostoria were injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ohio 613 and Allen Township 142, west of Van Buren, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance were Samantha Trout, 21, of North Baltimore, and Luwana Engler, 52, of Fostoria, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Trout was driving north on Township 142 in a 2010 Ford Focus, about 5:37 p.m., when she failed to yield at a stop sign at the Ohio 613 intersection. Trout pulled into the intersection and was hit by a westbound 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Engler, the sheriff’s office said.

Trout was cited for failing to yield the right of way from a stop sign, the sheriff’s office said.

Assisting at the accident scene were the Allen Township Fire Department, Dick’s Towing and Frank’s Towing.

