UPDATE: Two injured in U.S. 224 accident

Two people were injured in a two-car accident Thursday afternoon on U.S. 224, just east of Findlay, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thomas Mellott, 62, of Findlay, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon north on Marion Township 237 at 3:24 p.m. when he failed to yield at the stop sign at U.S. 224 and was struck by an eastbound 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Misty Blair, 38, of Fostoria.

Blair and Mellott were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Mellott was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, the sheriff’s office reported.

Assisting at the accident scene were Hanco EMS, Washington Township Fire Department, Dick’s Towing and BG Towing.

Comments

comments