Trial of former Bluffton doctor to continue

LIMA – One woman refused to look towards the man she’d accused of sexually assaulting her last year Thursday in Lima Municipal Court.

The woman was one of six, all of whom testified in the case of a former Bluffton doctor accused of six misdemeanor charges of sexual imposition. The man, James Gideon, is a former rheumatologist. His medical license was suspended by the state medical board last year.

One female pain patient testified Gideon had given her his cell phone number. She texted him the day before to get an appointment, saying, as part of the text, “I can’t live like this anymore. It scares the hell out of me.”

She told defense counsel Dennis Belli that she did not feel it was a dramatic text.

When the woman went into her appointment, which was after his office had closed, she said Gideon told her to take off her jacket and t-shirt. He rubbed lightly down her back, she said, and she could feel callouses on his fingertips. When he moved his hand to her stomach, she pushed him away. He also rubbed her right butt cheek “softly and intimately,” she said.

At no point did Gideon tell her what he planned to do, she said.

She became emotional during the testimony and had to stop speaking to compose herself for a moment. When the prosecutor asked her to point out Gideon in the courtroom, the woman grimaced before identifying him as the one sitting in a navy suit and blue striped tie.

Belli asked the woman about some rings Gideon had given her that he had asked her to put up for sale in her shop. The woman testified she had not sold the rings, nor had she returned them.

Another woman testified Thursday that Gideon had told her, “I cleared my afternoon schedule for you,” and lifted her shirt without asking. He also cut out her underwire for her bra without asking, she said. She said she had gone to the doctor that day for pain in her wrists, ankles, knees, back and neck.

A third woman testified that Gideon had hugged her while she was topless and did not tell her he needed to touch her in an intimate way.

She said she reported the incident because, “When someone violates you, that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

“The whole thing was uncomfortable and weird and hard to describe in that way,” she said.

Police officers and an Ohio Medical Board investigator were set to testify as well on Thursday.

The trial continues today and resumes Friday morning in Lima.

Comments

comments