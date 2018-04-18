Centrex Plastics, Creative Plastic Concepts acquired by St. Louis company.

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Wed. Apr 18th, 2018
Two Findlay businesses, Centrex Plastics and Creative Plastic Concepts, have been acquired by a St. Louis company.
American Plastics of St. Louis announced the purchase Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The new, larger American Plastics will operate 15 facilities nationwide, including five manufacturing plants and 10 distribution centers, the company said.
American Plastics said Robert Guerra will remain president and chief executive officer of the combined company. Nick Reinhart, owner and president of both Centrex and Creative Plastic Concepts, will be named chief innovation officer at American Plastics and will retain an equity stake in the combined company.
American Plastics said it will use all the current operations of Centrex, which makes a variety of products for home, lawn and garden, garage and workshop needs, and those of Creative Plastics, which it described as “a growing leader in the home and garage storage category and industry leader in innovation and research and development capabilities.”
Both companies’ brands, including Centrex’s Commander and Creative’s Shelves and Shelves West, will be retained, American Plastics reported.
Centrex Plastics was originally established in 1926 as Central Rubber Reclaiming Co. In 1963, the name was changed to Centrex Corp. In 1986, the rubber manufacturing portion of the business was phased out and the company concentrated solely on plastic injection molding.
In 2003, Centrex Plastics acquired the assets of Centrex Corp. The company is located at 814 W. Lima St.
Creative Plastic Concepts was established in 2014 as the invention arm of Centrex Plastics. Based in Sycamore, the business has a warehouse in Tall Timbers Industrial Park in Findlay. It designs, develops and produces plastic totes, containers and shelving.
American Plastics is a manufacturer, importer and distributor of commercial cleaning and consumer storage products. The company operates an injection molding and manufacturing facility in Tiffin.

