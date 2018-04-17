MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Task force sting leads to arrest of two

Posted On Tue. Apr 17th, 2018
By :
Two people were arrested in a METRICH Drug Task Force sting last night.

The task force executed a warrant at 215 Edith Ave. in Findlay Monday night at 9:37 p.m., according to a press release from the Findlay Police Department.

Ashley Baldridge, 24, of Findlay, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, as a result of the raid. Additionally, Kenneth Schellenberg, 23, also of Findlay, was taken into custody on an adult parole warrant.

A search of the residence yielded crack cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia and other items that indicated drug trafficking, according to the release.

Additional charges and arrests are expected after the conclusion of the investigation.

