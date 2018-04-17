MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Updated: All Elder-Beerman stores expected to close

Posted On Tue. Apr 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

All Elder-Beerman stores are expected to close as Bon-Ton Stores Inc. heads for liquidation, the Dayton Daily News is reporting.
Two bids from liquidators were submitted at the bankruptcy auction Tuesday for Bon-Ton Stores, the parent company of Elder-Beerman, according to the Reuters news agency. Bon-Ton Stores will begin a going-out-of-business sale at its 200 U.S. locations in coming days, Reuters said.
Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group, which specialize in winding down retail chains, won the auction with a bid estimated to be worth $775.5 million, Reuters said.
The money raised from the auction will be used by Bon-Ton to repay its creditors.
Seeking Alpha, an investment analyst website, reported that Bon-Ton CEO William Tracy sent a letter to employees late Tuesday that said the company will begin an orderly wind-down of operations following the liquidation process.
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing will be held in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday to approve of the winning bid, clearing the way for the liquidators to begin selling store inventory, leases and fixtures.
Bon-Ton’s stores also include Carson’s, Younkers, Bergner’s, Boston Store, and Herberger’s.
Bon-Ton and Elder-Beerman stores are anchors at many malls.
The Elder-Beerman store is a longtime anchor at the Findlay Village Mall.
At one time, Elder-Beerman also had a store in downtown Findlay. That store left in 1994.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1 Final stats

NBA Playoffs Video | Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 GAME 1 RECAP

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Bradley Zimmer Indians

MLB Video Recap: Lindor, Kipnis lead Tribe to four-game sweep of Tigers

Posted On13 Apr 2018
Baby Giraffe

Toledo Zoo announces sudden death of 4-year-old giraffe

Posted On13 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 13 2 .867 — Toronto 11 5 .688 2½ New York 8 8 .500 5½ Baltimore 5 12
Posted On 17 Apr 2018
Off

Three staff writers honored

COLUMBUS — Three Review Times and Courier sports writers netted five awards as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association released the
Posted On 17 Apr 2018
Off

Prep track: Fostoria’s Booster Invitational set for Saturday

If the weather finally makes a turn for the better toward the end of the week, three area schools are set to host track and field invitationals
Posted On 17 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company