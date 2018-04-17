MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

North Baltimore's movie theater to close next month

Posted On Tue. Apr 17th, 2018
By ERIC SCHAADT
STAFF WRITER

NORTH BALTIMORE — The final curtain is expected to come down on North Baltimore’s motion picture theater next month.

Virginia Motion Pictures will show its last film in early May, according to company officials.

“It is with our deepest sadness, that we are announcing that Virginia Motion Pictures will be closing in early May, on or around the 6th as we use up supplies,” the company stated on its website.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for their continued support.”

Gift certificates should be redeemed prior to the closure.

Doug Wickard, owner of the theater, cited dropping attendance for the reason for this ending.

“There’s just nobody coming to it,” Wickard said today.

He added that, for the last 19 months, he has supported this business with “money out of my own pocket.”

He declined to say how much he has spent.

The downtown building is owned by North Baltimore businessman Gary Luken, who has not charged the theater rent since June of 2017, according to Wickard.

“He’s done what he could do,” Wickard added.

Wickard expressed hope that someone could take over the movie theater operation from him, adding he would “show them the ropes.”

In the summer of 2014, the Virginia held a fund raiser as the facility upgraded from a reel-to-reel movie system to a digital projection.

The theater first opened July 11, 1937, by Ernest and Viola Walter.

The Virginia has closed and re-opened before while ownership changed hands, meanwhile competing with area multiplex screens.

“I’m not liking it,” Wickard said of the expected closure.

“It’s sad to see it go. It really is.”

