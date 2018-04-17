419 celebration on 4/19 moves to MCPA

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

By BRENNA GRITEMAN
LIFE EDITOR

When the calendar flips to 4/19 this week, area businesses will come together to mark the inaugural 419 Day Celebration.

Due to a rainy forecast Thursday, the event has been relocated to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The community gathering, hosted by the Findlay Publishing Co., was originally scheduled for the downtown Findlay park located at 419 S. Main St.

The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature goodie bags packed with freebies from over 25 businesses in the 419 area code, along with door prizes, free pizza courtesy of Padrone’s, free hot dogs, T-shirts, a kids’ coloring contest (check the Courier’s April 14 and 19 editions) and a visit by Scoop the Newshound. The Big Kahuna of 106.3 The Fox fame will also be on hand for a live radio broadcast.

Kari Zellner, manager of the Courier’s advertising department, says about 80 businesses partnered to make Hancock County’s first 419 Day a success. Toledo has hosted 419 celebrations in the past, and the Columbus area hosts its area code party on June 14 each year.

“Basically, the concept behind it is to celebrate living and working in our community,” Zellner says. “We hope the event will grow and it will become an annual celebration.”

Because 419 is not just limited to Findlay, neither is the 419 Day Celebration. Businesses from Bowling Green, Fostoria, North Baltimore and other surrounding towns have also gotten in on the action. Many will offer door prizes including gift cards and gift baskets, while others are offering special deals for $4.19 or $41.90, depending on the service.

The Courier, for example, will offer a six-month subscription special for $41.90, though one lucky attendee will win a one-year subscription with an Amazon Fire tablet. All door prizes and goodie bags are offered while supplies last.

