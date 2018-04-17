1 dead in Wood County crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on McCutchenville Pike in Perry Township this morning, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Brianna Reed, 22 of Dublin, was traveling southbound on Ohio 199 in a Honda Civic when it collided with a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee. Reed was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and appeared to be in stable condition.

A front seat passenger, Shawn Brennan, 27 of Bowling Green, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sarah Hottenstein, 42 of Fostoria, had to be extracted from the Cherokee by mechanical means and was also transported to the hospital in what appeared to be stable condition.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the collision, which occurred at 7:12 a.m.

