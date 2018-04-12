MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Wind advisory in effect through this evening

Posted On Thu. Apr 12th, 2018
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Hancock, Wood, Wyandot, Seneca, Putnam, Hardin and Allen counties through this evening.

Southwest winds may gust up to 45 mph through this evening, according to the weather service. Lightweight, unsecured objects will be blown around, and a few branches and power lines may be downed.

Those driving in high-profile vehicles like semitrailers should take extra caution, as conditions may make travel difficult.

