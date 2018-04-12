Litter Landing cuts hours of operation starting April 28

The Hancock County Solid Waste Management District has announced that Litter Landing, 1720 E. Sandusky St., will no longer be open 24/7, starting April 28.

The new hours are as follows:

Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Officials say a number of concerns, including safety and liability issues for the public, led to the change of accepting donations only during staff hours.

The solid waste management district said that Litter Landing will close its doors and the driveway will be chained off at the end of each shift. Litter Landing will reopen daily, with the exceptions of legal holidays.

