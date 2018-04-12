MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bridge beam setting to restrict I-75 travel next week

Posted On Thu. Apr 12th, 2018
Interstate 75, in both directions between the U.S. 224 and Ohio 12 interchanges will be restricted to one lane from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Crews will be setting of bridge beams over the Blanchard River.

The expected traffic effects are as follows:

  • Traffic will be temporarily slowed and perhaps stopped for short intervals, up to 15 minutes, while each beam is set in place.
  • The I-75 southbound entrance ramp at U.S. 224 will be used as a staging area for the beams and will therefore be temporarily closed for short intervals of up to 15 minutes during the operation.

Additionally, U.S. 68/Ohio 15 remains reduced to one lane in both directions between Lima Avenue and West Hobart Avenue due to drainage work in preparation for road reconstruction.

For the latest on road construction in Findlay, Hancock County and northwestern Ohio, visit The Courier Road Report page.

