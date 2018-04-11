Toledo man pleads guilty to Econo Lodge robbery

Joseph V. Fleming IV, 28, of Toledo, plead guilty today to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, as part of a plea deal.

Fleming is charged in connection with the shooting death of Marcus Alexander, a Toledo man who was killed Feb. 17, 2017 at Findlay’s Econo Lodge Motel on Emma Street.

Fleming struck a plea deal with Hancock County prosecutors to drop a murder charge against him at his sentencing and ask the prosecutors to ask for no more than seven years in prison as part of the negotiation.

In exchange, Fleming gave a statement to prosecutors and agreed to testify against a codefendant, Jessica L. Kisseberth, 27, of Leipsic, who was also charged with murder, an unclassified felony, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, in connection with Alexander’s death. Prosecutors suspect that Fleming was not the primary conspirator in the robbery.

Hancock County assistant prosecutor Steve Powell said Fleming is eligible for up to 11 years in prison. Judge Reginald Routson made it clear during the plea hearing that he could still impose up to an 11-year sentence.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle has said that Alexander was acquainted with Kisseberth and Fleming. All three are suspected of being co-conspirators in an aggravated robbery. The indictments against Kisseberth and Fleming state that Alexander’s death is a result of their attempt to commit an aggravated robbery.

According to the prosecutor, the suspected target of the robbery was Husam H. Coleman, 36, of Chicago, who plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony. He was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2017 and ordered to pay restitution of $333 to Alexander’s mother, Kim Alexander.

Police were called to the Emma Street motel at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2017 after reports of gunshots, and found Alexander on a second-floor balcony. He died at the scene.

Coleman was taken into custody after being located a short time later at a Findlay apartment.

A motel clerk reported after the shooting that Alexander was staying at the motel but had registered under another name.

Alexander’s autopsy indicated he was shot three times.

No other details concerning the shooting have been released by police.

