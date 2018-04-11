MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Toledo man pleads guilty to Econo Lodge robbery

Posted On Wed. Apr 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Joseph V. Fleming IV, 28, of Toledo, plead guilty today to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, as part of a plea deal.

Fleming is charged in connection with the shooting death of Marcus Alexander, a Toledo man who was killed Feb. 17, 2017 at Findlay’s Econo Lodge Motel on Emma Street.

Fleming struck a plea deal with Hancock County prosecutors to drop a murder charge against him at his sentencing and ask the prosecutors to ask for no more than seven years in prison as part of the negotiation.

In exchange, Fleming gave a statement to prosecutors and agreed to testify against a codefendant, Jessica L. Kisseberth, 27, of Leipsic, who was also charged with murder, an unclassified felony, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, in connection with Alexander’s death. Prosecutors suspect that Fleming was not the primary conspirator in the robbery.

Hancock County assistant prosecutor Steve Powell said Fleming is eligible for up to 11 years in prison. Judge Reginald Routson made it clear during the plea hearing that he could still impose up to an 11-year sentence.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle has said  that Alexander was acquainted with Kisseberth and Fleming. All three are suspected of being co-conspirators in an aggravated robbery. The indictments against Kisseberth and Fleming state that Alexander’s death is a result of their attempt to commit an aggravated robbery.

According to the prosecutor, the suspected target of the robbery was Husam H. Coleman, 36, of Chicago, who plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony. He was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2017 and ordered to pay restitution of $333 to Alexander’s mother, Kim Alexander.

Police were called to the Emma Street motel at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2017 after reports of gunshots, and found Alexander on a second-floor balcony. He died at the scene.

Coleman was taken into custody after being located a short time later at a Findlay apartment.

A motel clerk reported after the shooting that Alexander was staying at the motel but had registered under another name.

Alexander’s autopsy indicated he was shot three times.

No other details concerning the shooting have been released by police.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Indians Ace Pitcher Corey Kluber

Video Recap: Kluber strikes out 13, in Indians over Tigers 2-0 shutout

Posted On10 Apr 2018
Fred Guttenberg, Parkland victim's father

Parkland victim's Dad supports proposed Ohio gun law changes 

Posted On10 Apr 2018
LeBron James baseline drive

NBA Video: James, Love lead Cavs past Knicks to take 50th win and Central Div title

Posted On10 Apr 2018

Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Case of teen charged with burying her baby heading to trial

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 9 1 .900 — Toronto 8 4 .667 2 New York 5 6 .455 4½ Baltimore 4 8 .333
Posted On 10 Apr 2018
Off

Prep roundup: Elmwood boys sweep NBC meet

BLOOMDALE — Austin Murphy and Joey Childress recorded three wins apiece to lead host Elmwood’s boys to victories over Woodmore and
Posted On 10 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Lake stops Fostoria in NBC play

Lake pitchers Jacob Boelkins and Austin Fouty combined on a five-inning one-hitter and the Flyers erupted for six-run rallies in the fourth and
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company