Man released from Tiffin police custody after mistaken accusations

TIFFIN — A Grove City man accused of shooting at two people in Tiffin during an incident on March 27 has been released by the Tiffin Police Department after police learned he was wrongly identified.

According to the Advertiser-Tribune, Hussein A. Mohamed, 23, of Grove City, was arrested Friday night and charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

Mohamed was accused of being the man who shot at two Tiffin men on March 27.

Police said Mohamed has been identified in a line-up by one of the victims of the shooting. However, a family member of John Ross E. Moyler, who was charged with complicity in the incident, later told police that Mohamed was not involved, according to reports.

The Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office later requested a dismissal of the charge against Mohamed. Additional investigation found that another person, whose name and description closely matched Mohamed’s, was a person of interest. That person had not been arrested as of Tuesday, according to reports.

Comments

comments