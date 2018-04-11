MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man released from Tiffin police custody after mistaken accusations

Posted On Wed. Apr 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

TIFFIN — A Grove City man accused of shooting at two people in Tiffin during an incident on March 27 has been released by the Tiffin Police Department after police learned he was wrongly identified.

According to the Advertiser-Tribune, Hussein A. Mohamed, 23, of Grove City, was arrested Friday night and charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

Mohamed was accused of being the man who shot at two Tiffin men on March 27.

Police said Mohamed has been identified in a line-up by one of the victims of the shooting. However, a family member of John Ross E. Moyler, who was charged with complicity in the incident, later told police that Mohamed was not involved, according to reports.

The Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office later requested a dismissal of the charge against Mohamed. Additional investigation found that another person, whose name and description closely matched Mohamed’s, was a person of interest. That person had not been arrested as of Tuesday, according to reports.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Indians Ace Pitcher Corey Kluber

Video Recap: Kluber strikes out 13, in Indians over Tigers 2-0 shutout

Posted On10 Apr 2018
Fred Guttenberg, Parkland victim's father

Parkland victim's Dad supports proposed Ohio gun law changes 

Posted On10 Apr 2018
LeBron James baseline drive

NBA Video: James, Love lead Cavs past Knicks to take 50th win and Central Div title

Posted On10 Apr 2018

Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Case of teen charged with burying her baby heading to trial

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 9 1 .900 — Toronto 8 4 .667 2 New York 5 6 .455 4½ Baltimore 4 8 .333
Posted On 10 Apr 2018
Off

Prep roundup: Elmwood boys sweep NBC meet

BLOOMDALE — Austin Murphy and Joey Childress recorded three wins apiece to lead host Elmwood’s boys to victories over Woodmore and
Posted On 10 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Lake stops Fostoria in NBC play

Lake pitchers Jacob Boelkins and Austin Fouty combined on a five-inning one-hitter and the Flyers erupted for six-run rallies in the fourth and
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company