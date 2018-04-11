Findlay man sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault

Robert A. Brown, Sr., 39, of Findlay, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison and is required to pay court costs after pleading guilty in February to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He will also be required to serve three years of post-release control.

Brown bowed his head and seemed to be in tears while Court of Common Pleas Judge Reginald Routson read his sentence. Brown’s family, who were in the courtroom, appeared upset as well.

The charge stems from a Aug. 20, 2017 incident in which Brown got into a fight with the victim, Robert W. Durain, 52, of Findlay, over car repairs Durain had promised to Brown, said Brown’s attorney Alex Treece at the sentencing.

“This is not a situation where Mr. Brown expected to seriously injure Mr. Durain,” Treece said

Durain did not appear at the sentencing and assistant Hancock County prosecutor Lora Manon said several attempts to contact Durain were unsuccessful. No restituion was requested.

While Brown has been out of prison since 2010, he has a long history of violent and drug offenses, Routson noted at the sentencing. Routson said the prior offenses were not enough to overcome the seriousness of the felony and the presumption of prison.

Brown, his voice low, apologized to the court.

“I’m very sorry for what I did,” Brown said. “I’ve been trying since I’ve been home to do the right thing.”

Comments

comments