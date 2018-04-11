MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay man sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault

Posted On Wed. Apr 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Robert A. Brown, Sr., 39, of Findlay, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison and is required to pay court costs after pleading guilty in February to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He will also be required to serve three years of post-release control.
Brown bowed his head and seemed to be in tears while Court of Common Pleas Judge Reginald Routson read his sentence. Brown’s family, who were in the courtroom, appeared upset as well.
The charge stems from a Aug. 20, 2017 incident in which Brown got into a fight with the victim, Robert W. Durain, 52, of Findlay, over car repairs Durain had promised to Brown, said Brown’s attorney Alex Treece at the sentencing.
“This is not a situation where Mr. Brown expected to seriously injure Mr. Durain,” Treece said
Durain did not appear at the sentencing and assistant Hancock County prosecutor Lora Manon said several attempts to contact Durain were unsuccessful. No restituion was requested.
While Brown has been out of prison since 2010, he has a long history of violent and drug offenses, Routson noted at the sentencing. Routson said the prior offenses were not enough to overcome the seriousness of the felony and the presumption of prison.
Brown, his voice low, apologized to the court.
“I’m very sorry for what I did,” Brown said. “I’ve been trying since I’ve been home to do the right thing.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Indians Ace Pitcher Corey Kluber

Video Recap: Kluber strikes out 13, in Indians over Tigers 2-0 shutout

Posted On10 Apr 2018
Fred Guttenberg, Parkland victim's father

Parkland victim's Dad supports proposed Ohio gun law changes 

Posted On10 Apr 2018
LeBron James baseline drive

NBA Video: James, Love lead Cavs past Knicks to take 50th win and Central Div title

Posted On10 Apr 2018

Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Case of teen charged with burying her baby heading to trial

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 9 1 .900 — Toronto 8 4 .667 2 New York 5 6 .455 4½ Baltimore 4 8 .333
Posted On 10 Apr 2018
Off

Prep roundup: Elmwood boys sweep NBC meet

BLOOMDALE — Austin Murphy and Joey Childress recorded three wins apiece to lead host Elmwood’s boys to victories over Woodmore and
Posted On 10 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Lake stops Fostoria in NBC play

Lake pitchers Jacob Boelkins and Austin Fouty combined on a five-inning one-hitter and the Flyers erupted for six-run rallies in the fourth and
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company