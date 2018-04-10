Man indicted in Hammer homicide case

Devin R. Dennard, 23, of Findlay, was indicted Tuesday on manslaughter charges related to the death of 53-year-old Gregory Hammer of Findlay, who died Dec. 31 from injuries suffered in a fight earlier in the month.

A Hancock County grand jury indicted Dennard on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.

County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said Dennard and Hammer were in a fight outside the Walnut Saloon, 335 Walnut St., about 2:38 a.m. Dec. 16, 2017. It’s unclear why the bar fight began, Riegle said.

Officers found Gregory Hammer unconscious on the ground with head injuries, and located Gregory’s brother, Darryl Hammer, 47, also of Findlay, in the parking lot with injuries to his face.

Darryl Hammer told police that he and his brother were assaulted in the parking lot by multiple males, who fled before officers arrived.

The brothers were both transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Gregory was later transferred by helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he later died. Darryl was treated at Blanchard Valley and released.

Comments

comments