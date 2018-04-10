MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man indicted in Hammer homicide case

Posted On Tue. Apr 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Devin R. Dennard, 23, of Findlay, was indicted Tuesday on manslaughter charges related to the death of 53-year-old Gregory Hammer of Findlay, who died Dec. 31 from injuries suffered in a fight earlier in the month.
A Hancock County grand jury indicted Dennard on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.
County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said Dennard and Hammer were in a fight outside the Walnut Saloon, 335 Walnut St., about 2:38 a.m. Dec. 16, 2017. It’s unclear why the bar fight began, Riegle said.
Officers found Gregory Hammer unconscious on the ground with head injuries, and located Gregory’s brother, Darryl Hammer, 47, also of Findlay, in the parking lot with injuries to his face.
Darryl Hammer told police that he and his brother were assaulted in the parking lot by multiple males, who fled before officers arrived.
The brothers were both transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Gregory was later transferred by helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he later died. Darryl was treated at Blanchard Valley and released.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Indians Ace Pitcher Corey Kluber

Video Recap: Kluber strikes out 13, in Indians over Tigers 2-0 shutout

Posted On10 Apr 2018
Fred Guttenberg, Parkland victim's father

Parkland victim's Dad supports proposed Ohio gun law changes 

Posted On10 Apr 2018
LeBron James baseline drive

NBA Video: James, Love lead Cavs past Knicks to take 50th win and Central Div title

Posted On10 Apr 2018

Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Case of teen charged with burying her baby heading to trial

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Prep baseball: Lake stops Fostoria in NBC play

Lake pitchers Jacob Boelkins and Austin Fouty combined on a five-inning one-hitter and the Flyers erupted for six-run rallies in the fourth and
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Off

Prep softball: H-L rallies to stay unbeaten

BASCOM — It took extra innings to do it, but Hopewell-Loudon’s softball team remained undefeated with a 3-2 win in eight innings over
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 8 1 .889 — Toronto 7 4 .636 2 New York 5 5 .500 3½ Baltimore 4 7 .364
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company