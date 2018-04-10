MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man accused of rape, kidnapping, burglary out on bond

Posted On Tue. Apr 10th, 2018
A Findlay man accused of burglary, assault, kidnapping and rape was released on a $91,250 bond after an arraignment April 6.

The man, Michael E. Lewis, 38, owns part of Partitions Plus, a factory on Hancock 99.

He has plead not guilty to all charges, according to records. The charges include first-degree burglary, first-degree misdemeanor assault, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape. The alleged incidents occurred on Feb. 6.

By court order, he cannot have any contact with the alleged victim.

Lewis is currently residing in South Carolina and is not allowed to travel except for back and forth to Findlay, according to court documents. He has turned over his passport and waived extradition.
Lewis’s next hearing is a pretrial on April 30. Lorin Zaner, a Toledo attorney, is representing Lewis.

“We’re looking through stuff, and there’s a lot of work to do,” Zaner said. “He’s entered a not guilty plea and we’re going from there.”

