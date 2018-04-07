MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2nd suspect in Tiffin shooting now in custody

Posted On Sat. Apr 7th, 2018
TIFFIN — Police say the second suspect in a March 27 shooting incident in Tiffin has turned himself in to Columbus police.
Hussein A. Mohamed, 20, of Grove City, was taken into custody Friday night, according to the Tiffin Police Department.
Mohamed allegedly fired shots during a March 27 incident at the intersection of Beechwood and Westwood drives in Tiffin, police said.
Dylan R. Descant and Michael A. Mason reported being shot at after leaving their home on St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. that day. The pair noticed a Hyundai following them closely, and the Hyundai then pulled in front of them, blocking their vehicle.
The driver, identified as John Ross E. Moyler of Westerville, and a passenger, identified as Mohamed, stepped out and fired at the two victims’ car, according to police.
Police said the Hyundai then fled the scene.
Columbus Police Department SWAT members detained Moyler at 3:30 a.m. March 28. He was charged with complicity to attempted homicide, a first-degree felony.
Mohamed is being charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, Tiffin police reported.

